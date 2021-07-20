Toney and Fosu score in Bees friendly win

Brentford continued their pre-season campaign with a 2-0 win at Boreham Wood.

Ivan Toney and Tariqe Fosu got the goals, while Shandon Baptiste featured again following his recent return to action after a knee injury.

Toney opened the scoring with an empathic finish after collecting Sergi Canos’ pass.







And Fosu doubled the lead early in the second half after being found by Dominic Thompson’s cross.

The Bees have three more friendlies before the Premier League kick-off – away to Manchester United next Wednesday, before taking on West Ham (31 July) and Valencia (7 August) at home.

Brentford: Gunnarsson (Raya 60), Roerslev (Stevens 60), Goode (Russell 60), Pinnock (Racic 60), Thompson (Gordon 60), Baptiste (Oksanen 60), Ghoddos (Gilbert 60) Fosu (Brook 60), Canos (Valencia 60), Haygarth, Toney (Dervisoglu 60).







