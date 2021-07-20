Brentford formally complete signing of Onyeka

Frank Onyeka has formally completed his move to Brentford from FC Midtylland.

The Nigerian, 23, has received his work permit, meaning the transfer has been rubber-stamped.

He moves for an undisclosed fee and has signed a five-year contract.







“I am looking forward to getting Frank in the building,” Bees boss Thomas Frank told the club website.

“We think he is a strong addition to the squad, and we are looking forward to working with him. He is a very dynamic player.

“Frank plays as an eight in our system, he is very good at getting from box to box and will be valuable to us when we don’t have the ball.

“He has come from the Danish league and was one of the best midfield players in that league. We think he has the potential to develop further.

“All the coaches here are looking forward to working with Frank and pushing him to a higher level.”







