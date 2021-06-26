Onyeka agrees personal terms ahead of Brentford move

Frank Onyeka has agreed to sign for Brentford.

The club are now in the process of obtaining a work permit for the Nigerian midfielder, who plays for the Bees’ sister side FC Midtylland.







The 23-year-old is expected to remain in Denmark during that process, where he can undergo a medical and keep fit with his current club.

Brentford are looking to bolster their squad following promotion to the Premier League.

They are likely to add competition for David Raya in goal, Rico Henry at left-back and Ivan Toney at centre-forward.

