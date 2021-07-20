Ajer to complete £13.5m Brentford move

Kristoffer Ajer has completed a medical ahead of a move from to Brentford.

The Bees will pay a fee in the region of £13.5m for the 23-year-old Norway centre-back.







Ajer was left out of Celtic’s pre-season game last weekend and is not expected to feature against Brentford’s sister club FC Midtjylland in a Champions League qualifier tonight.

Brentford have made signing a new centre-back one of their priorities this summer.

Meanwhile, they have confirmed the signing of Nigerian midfielder Frank Onyeka and are set to snap up Chelsea’s teenage midfielder Myles Peart-Harris.







