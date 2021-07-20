Ajer to complete £13.5m Brentford move
Kristoffer Ajer has completed a medical ahead of a move from to Brentford.
The Bees will pay a fee in the region of £13.5m for the 23-year-old Norway centre-back.
Ajer was left out of Celtic’s pre-season game last weekend and is not expected to feature against Brentford’s sister club FC Midtjylland in a Champions League qualifier tonight.
Brentford have made signing a new centre-back one of their priorities this summer.
Meanwhile, they have confirmed the signing of Nigerian midfielder Frank Onyeka and are set to snap up Chelsea’s teenage midfielder Myles Peart-Harris.
Tony
20/07/2021 @ 3:56 pm
Well, it must all be about money because you are not going to move to Brentford to enhance your career that is for sure. A good player but grossly overpriced. Celtic laughing all the way to the bank. We would never have got 20 million for him at any time. So we might have plenty of money in the bank but we are now rudderless at the back. We will get humped in Europe tonight