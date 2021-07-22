Chelsea youngster looks set for Southampton move

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhüttl is set to sign the Chelsea youngster.

Chelsea youngster Dynel Simeu is expected to join Southampton after turning down a new contract.

The 19-year-old is defender is among a number of Blues academy products on their way out of the club this summer.







Brentford are looking to complete the signing Myles Peart-Harris, while Lewis Bate looks set to join Leeds.

Meanwhile, striker Ike Ugbo is in talks with Belgian club Genk and is also moving on.







