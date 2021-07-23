Hudson-Odoi and Broja score in Chelsea pre-season game

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Armando Broja continued their strong showings in pre-season by scoring in a 45-minute intra-squad game on Thursday.

The game took place at the Blues’ training camp in Dublin, where they are limbering up for the new campaign.

Hakim Ziyech, who scored a hat-trick in a recent 6-1 win against Peterborough, produced the assist for Broja’s equaliser.







Chelsea were scheduled to play Drogheda United, but that friendly was called off because of a possible positive Covid-19 case.

“We had a possible positive Covid case which we are investigating,” said a Chelsea spokesperson.

“The individual has been isolated from the rest of the group.”

Thomas Tuchel’s team will continue their preparations for the new season with a friendly against Bournemouth on the 28th, with Euro 2020 participants such as Antonio Rüdiger, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante set to return.







