Hat-trick for Ziyech as Chelsea score six in friendly

Hakim Ziyech netted a second-half hat-trick as Chelsea registered a 6-1 win in their first pre-season game, against Peterborough.

Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja netted the other Blues goals in the friendly at their Cobham training ground.







Chelsea put out different line-ups in each half, with returning loanees Danny Drinkwater, Ross Barkley, Malang Sarr, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Davide Zappacosta among those featuring.

Boss Thomas Tuchel started with a 3-4-3 formation with Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Abraham starting up front.

Chelsea face Bournemouth next, on the 28th, after which they will face Tottenham and Arsenal in The Mind Series.

The Super Cup against Villarreal will follow on 11 August and Chelsea will begin their Premier League campaign three days later against Crystal Palace.







