Guehi completes move from Chelsea to Crystal Palace

Marc Guehi has completed his move from Chelsea to Crystal Palace.

The defender, 21, has joined the Eagles for an undisclosed fee, signing a five-year contract.







Guehi, a product of Chelsea’s academy and an England Under-21 international, made two senior appearances for the Blues, both of which came in the Carabao Cup.

He impressed in the Championship on loan at Swansea last season and is now set to play in the top flight.

Guehi told Palace’s website: “I’m very excited. It’s a great opportunity for me to come to such a big club in the Premier League. I’m really excited to get going.”







