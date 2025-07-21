Mbeumo completes move to United

Bryan Mbeumo has completed a move to Manchester United.

Brentford and United recently agreed a deal for Mbeumo to move to Old Trafford and the transfer has been finalised.

United will pay an initial £65m for the France-born Cameroon international – a club-record sale for the Bees – and the eventual fee could exceed £70m depending on add-ons.

Newcastle were keen to sign him, while former Brentford boss Thomas Frank wanted to take him to Tottenham.

But United have long been interested and Mbeumo had indicated that he wanted to join them.

Mbeumo, who turns 26 next month, scored 20 goals for the Bees during another impressive season.

He was under contract until 2026 but the deal included an option for Brentford to extend it for another year, meaning he effectively had two years left on his contract.

Mbeumo made 222 appearances after being signed from Troyes during the summer of 2019.

He proved to be an excellent signing, playing a key role in the club being promoted to the Premier League and becoming established in the top flight.

However, following Frank’s departure for Tottenham and captain Christian Norgaard’s to Arsenal, another hugely influential Brentford figure has moved on.

“As soon as I knew there was a chance to join Manchester United, I had to take the opportunity to sign for the club of my dreams; the team whose shirt I wore growing up,” said Mbeumo.