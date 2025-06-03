Mbeumo’s potential move shows ‘huge pull’ of United

Simon Jordan believes Bryan Mbeumo potentially joining Manchester United shows the club is still seen as hugely prestigious.

Newcastle are keen to sign the Brentford star, who has also been linked with Arsenal.

Both clubs will be in next season’s Champions League, but Mbeumo has indicated that he wants to join United.

That is despite them finishing 15th in the Premier League table – five places below Brentford – in boss Ruben Amorim’s first season at the helm.

That season ended with a defeat against Tottenham in the Europa League final.

However, Mbeumo currently looks likely to end up at Old Trafford.

Speaking on Talksport, former Crystal Palace owner Jordan said: “I think it confirms there’s a huge amount of pull Man United have.

“I think we’ll see the darkest before the dawn and they hit rock bottom in that Europa League final. They were abject.

“Arsenal are a London club (like Brentford), so it would be a simple move. I hope it’s not because United are prepared to pay more money. People should join Man United because they are one of the biggest clubs.

“There needs to be revolution at Man United this summer, not evolution.”

The France-born Cameroon international, who turns 26 in August, scored 20 goals for the Bees during another impressive season.

He is under contract until 2026 but the deal includes an option for Brentford to extend it for another year.

Mbeumo has made 222 appearances for Brentford since being signed from Troyes during the summer of 2019.

He has proved to be an excellent signing, playing a key role in the club being promoted to the Premier League and becoming established in the top flight.