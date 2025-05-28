Newcastle set to make Brentford an offer for Mbeumo

Newcastle are set to make Brentford an offer for Bryan Mbeumo.

The France-born Cameroon international, who turns 26 in August, scored 20 goals for the Bees during another impressive season.

Newcastle have long been interested in Mbeumo and are now expected to table a bid. Manchester United are also interested in him.

Mbeumo is under contract until 2026 but the deal includes an option for Brentford to extend it for another year.

He has made 222 appearances for Brentford since being signed from Troyes during the summer of 2019.

He has proved to be an excellent signing, playing a key role in the club being promoted to the Premier League and becoming established in the top flight.

Meanwhile, Brentford have confirmed the permanent signing of Michael Kayode.