Brentford confirm permanent signing of Kayode

Brentford have confirmed the permanent signing of Michael Kayode.

The Italian right-back, 20, joined on loan from Fiorentina in January and has since made 12 Premier League appearances.

He has now signed a five-year contract with the option of an additional year.

“I have felt so welcome from the first day I arrived at the club, thanks to my team-mates and the care the coaching staff have shown me,” Kayode told Brentford’s website.

“I’ve wanted to play in the Premier League since I was a child and it’s been so good to do that here.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle are set to make Brentford an offer for Bryan Mbeumo.