Brentford complete signing of defender Kayode

Brentford have completed the signing of defender Michael Kayode on loan from Fiorentina.

The deal is with a view to a permanent move in the summer.

Bees director of football Phil Giles told the club website: “Michael is a player that we think will suit Brentford and the physical nature of the Premier League very well.

“We have watched him for a while, and he has probably been a bit unlucky not to play more games already this season.

“The structure of the deal gives us the chance to integrate him into the squad and Premier League football before we look towards making the deal permanent from the summer.”

Kayode played for Italy at Under-21 level and was on Juventus’ books as a teenager.

His arrival could pave the way for Mads Roerslev to leave Brentford – he is wanted by German club Wolfsburg.







