Wolfsburg are looking to tie up a deal to sign Brentford right-back Mads Roerslev.

The German outfit want to take Roerslev, 25, on loan for the rest of the season with a view to a permanent move this summer.

He has been with Brentford since 2019 and has 121 league appearances for the club, with 50 of them coming as a substitute.

The Dane’s contract expires at the end of next season.