Frank confirmed as Tottenham boss

Thomas Frank has been confirmed as Tottenham boss.

It brings an end to the Dane’s brilliant – and historic – seven-year reign at Brentford.

He has presided over huge success since taking over as Bees head coach in 2018, leading them to promotion in 2021 and since establishing the club in the Premier League.

Frank, 51, was targeted by Spurs to replace Ange Postecoglou, who was recently sacked.

A dismal domestic campaign meant Postecoglou lost his job despite winning the Europa League.

That victory means Frank will manage in next season’s Champions League.

Coach Justin Cochrane, who was considered as a replacement for Frank, will also leave Brentford for Spurs along with head of performance Chris Haslam and first-team analyst Joe Newton.

Fulham boss Marco Silva had been linked with Tottenham, but Frank was their first choice and no other managers have been under serious consideration.

Brentford finished 10th last season – seven places and 18 points above Tottenham.

But the lure of the Champions League and what is still regarded as one of the country’s biggest clubs was too tempting for Frank, who made it clear he wanted the job.

Brentford said everyone connected with the club “would like to thank Thomas for the incredible impact he has had on the club’s history”.

Bees director of football Phil Giles said: “From the moment he replaced Dean Smith, he understood what we were trying to build and his wisdom, coaching ability and emotional intelligence have helped transform the club.

“But it’s not just what you see on the pitch. He forged a special connection with our fans, helped develop and improve players, and was instrumental in implementing the culture that has seen Brentford go from strength to strength.

“We will never forget Thomas, but now it is time to thank him and take the next steps in our journey with a new leader who we believe can be just as successful and influential.”