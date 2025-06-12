Cochrane a contender to replace Frank at Brentford

Justin Cochrane is a contender to replace Thomas Frank at Brentford.

Frank is set to take over as Tottenham boss and wants Cochrane to go with him to the north London club.

But Cochrane, who has previously worked at Spurs, is in the frame to succeed Frank, having been a key part of the Dane’s backroom team.

Cochrane, 43, has been Brentford’s assistant first-team coach for the past three years and in February took a role with England as part of boss Thomas Tuchel’s coaching staff.

He started his playing career at QPR and subsequently played for Hayes and later Hayes & Yeading.

He has since forged a successful career in coaching, working at Tottenham and Manchester United prior to joining Brentford, as well as having spells managing England’s Under-15, Under-16 and Under-17 teams.

Frank, meanwhile, has presided over huge success since taking over as Bees boss in 2018, leading them to promotion in 2021 and since establishing the club in the Premier League.

He has been targeted to replace Ange Postecoglou, who was recently sacked.

A dismal domestic campaign meant Postecoglou lost his job despite winning the Europa League.

That victory means Frank is in line to manage in next season’s Champions League. He has made it clear he would like that opportunity.

Fulham boss Marco Silva has also been linked with Tottenham, but Frank is their first choice and no other managers have been under serious consideration.

Brentford finished 10th last season – seven places and 18 points above Tottenham.

But the lure of the Champions League and what is still regarded as one of the country’s biggest clubs is too tempting for Frank, who is expected to take a number of his Brentford backroom staff with him to Spurs.