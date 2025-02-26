Brentford’s Cochrane given England role

Brentford’s Justin Cochrane has been added to new England boss Thomas Tuchel’s coaching staff.

Cochrane will continue in his role as Bees assistant first-team coach – a role he has held since July 2022.

“It’s an honour to be asked to work for the senior men’s national team,” said Cochrane.

“This is a really exciting opportunity for me and I’m extremely grateful to Brentford for allowing me to take on this role.

“I’m looking forward to working with the players, meeting the staff and stepping out at Wembley.

“Most of all, I’m looking forward to helping this very talented group achieve its goals.”

Cochrane, 43, started his playing career at QPR and subsequently played for Hayes and later Hayes & Yeading.

He has since forged a successful career in coaching, working at Tottenham and Manchester United prior to joining Brentford, as well as having spells managing England’s Under-15, Under-16 and Under-17 teams.







