Norgaard completes move from Brentford to Arsenal

Christian Norgaard has completed a move to Arsenal from Brentford.

The Denmark midfielder, 31, has joined the Gunners for £10m and has signed a two-year contract with the option of a further year.

Norgaard has been a key player for Brentford since being signed from Fiorentina six years ago.

He starred in their promotion to the Premier League and has since been influential in helping them become established in the top flight.

But with head coach Thomas Frank having recently left for Tottenham, another pivotal Bees figure has now departed.

The lure of Champions League football next season was decisive for both.

After completing his move, Norgaard admitted: “There’s always a little chance that a miracle could happen with Brentford, but it was probably unrealistic to play Champions League with them.

“Now I get to hear the anthem and be a part of a Champions League campaign. It’s a childhood dream and something I didn’t think would be possible. So it’s something I’m really, really happy about.”