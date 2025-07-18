Deal agreed for Brentford star Mbeumo to join Man Utd

Brentford and Manchester United have agreed a deal for Bryan Mbeumo to move to Old Trafford.

United will pay an initial £65m for the France-born Cameroon international and the eventual fee could exceed £70m depending on add-ons.

Newcastle were keen to sign him, while former Brentford boss Thomas Frank wanted to take him to Tottenham.

But United have long been interested and Mbeumo had indicated that he wanted to join them.

Mbeumo, who turns 26 next month, scored 20 goals for the Bees during another impressive season.

He is under contract until 2026 but the deal includes an option for Brentford to extend it for another year, meaning he effectively has two years left on his contract.

Mbeumo has made 222 appearances since being signed from Troyes during the summer of 2019.

He has proved to be an excellent signing, playing a key role in the club being promoted to the Premier League and becoming established in the top flight.

However, following boss Frank’s departure for Tottenham and captain Christian Norgaard’s to Arsenal, another hugely influential Brentford figure is set to move on.