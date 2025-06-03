United set to make their move for Mbeumo

Manchester United are expected to make a formal approach to Brentford for Bryan Mbeumo.

Newcastle are keen to sign the France-born Cameroon international, who has also been linked with Arsenal.

But United have long been interested and Mbeumo has indicated that he wants to move to Old Trafford.

They are expected to make an offer for him in the next couple of days.

Mbeumo, who turns 26 in August, scored 20 goals for the Bees during another impressive season.

He is under contract until 2026 but the deal includes an option for Brentford to extend it for another year.

Mbeumo has made 222 appearances since being signed from Troyes during the summer of 2019.

He has proved to be an excellent signing, playing a key role in the club being promoted to the Premier League and becoming established in the top flight.

Meanwhile, Brentford are set to complete the signing of goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher from Liverpool to replace Mark Flekken, who has agreed a move to German club Bayer Leverkusen.