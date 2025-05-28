Brentford target Kelleher after Leverkusen move for Flekken

Bayer Leverkusen are looking to complete the signing of goalkeeper Mark Flekken from Brentford, who have targeted Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher as a potential replacement.

Netherland international Flekken, 31, is set to return to Germany, having made 77 appearances for the Bees since being signed from Bundesliga club Freiburg two years ago.

Republic of Ireland international Kelleher, 26, has been a reliable back-up keeper for Liverpool and is expected to move on this summer in order to play regular first-team football.

Leeds and West Ham have also shown an interest in the Cork-born Kelleher and a number of other clubs have been monitoring his situation.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are expected to make Brentford an offer for Bryan Mbeumo.