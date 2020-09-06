Frank hopeful Raya will be available for Brentford opener

Brentford boss Thomas Frank say he hopes to have goalkeeper David Raya available for Saturday’s Championship opener at Birmingham.

Raya missed the friendlies against West Ham and Oxford as well as the Carabao Cup win over Wycombe.







Frank said: “David is close to being available for the Birmingham game. He has had a minor issue with his knee.”

Stand-in keeper Luke Daniels, who captained the side against Wycombe and saved Scott Kashket’s penalty in the shootout, drew praise from Frank.

“Luke did well and made a great save at the end,” the Dane added.

Frank said unfamiliarity with the club’s new stadium was not the reason for their failure to see off the Chairboys in normal time.

Brentford took a first-half lead and Wycombe were reduced to 10 men just after half-time when Dominic Gape was shown a straight red card.

But Frank said: “I don’t think if we play fantastic in the first part of the season it is anything to do with the new stadium.

“I expect us to be bang on it from the first game, especially if we play without the crowd in the beginning. The pitch is the same measurement as all other pitches.”

Reflecting on the match, he said: “Overall it was a pleasing performance but I want us to do more in the first 30 minutes. Wycombe did well pressing us, to be fair, and I didn’t expect that.

“But from minute 30ish to 75 we were controlling the game.

“It was more or less a new team playing together and there were some good performances out there.

“Matty (Mathias Jensen) as a six was brilliant and Jan Zamburek needs praising a lot – he is going to be a top player in the future.”

On Ivan Toney’s debut, Frank said: “There were some really good bits. You can see what he is good at, especially in the box.

“He had three, four, five chances, which is a very good sign for a goalscorer and a striker. He finds very good positions in the box.”

Ainsworth hails ‘outstanding’ Brentford

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth was full of praise for his opposite number.

“What Matthew Benham and Thomas Frank have done here is nothing short of outstanding,” he said.

“Brentford have turned the tables upside down.

“They have a very good humble manager, who has given me some very nice comments at the end of the game.”







