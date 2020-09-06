Bees win on penalties in first game at new home

Brentford 1 Wycombe 1

(Brentford won 4-2 on penalties)

Brentford marked the first competitive game at their new stadium with a win to reach the second round of the Carabao Cup.

It took a penalty shootout to separate the sides –with Marcus Forss hitting the winning spot-kick for the Bees after Mathias Jensen and Nick Freeman had both blazed over the bar.







Ethan Pinnock was involved in both goals in normal time.

He put the Bees ahead by heading in Jensen’s 32nd minute free-kick, but then gave the ball away to Scott Kashket, who set up fellow substitute Daryl Horgan to lash home Wycombe’s 76th-minute equaliser.

Debutant Ivan Toney and Tariq Fosu missed chances for the Bees and Sergi Canos clipped the post in a dominant spell.

But Wycombe, who had Dominic Gape sent off for a lunge on Jan Zamburek, changed the game with their substitutions and nearly won it late on.

Pinnock’s goal settled Brentford down after a scrappy opening.

Toney nearly scored after a one-on-one set up by Canos and Fosu, who had an impressive first half, had a header tipped over by keeper Ryan Allsop.

Wycombe’s chance looked to have gone when Gape was shown a straight red and the Bees dominated for the next 20 minutes, with Canos particularly impressive.

But they failed to put the game to bed and paid the price when Horgan levelled.

They had Luke Daniels to thank late on for a superb save from another replacement, Fred Onyedinma.

Brentford: Daniels, Thompson (Valencia 84), Henry, Goode, Pinnock, Canos, Jensen, Marcondes (Baptiste 71), Toney, Fosu (Forss 77), Zamburek.

