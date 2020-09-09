Bees striker Watkins to have Aston Villa medical

Brentford striker Ollie Watkins is due to undergo a medical later today ahead of a proposed move to Aston Villa.

Several other Premier League clubs have shown an interest in Watkins.







But Villa, managed by former Bees boss Dean Smith, are on the verge of snapping him up.

They have long been interested in Watkins, who scored 26 goals for Brentford last season.

That season ended in disappointment for the Bees when defeats in their final two games of the regular campaign cost them promotion and they were then beaten in the Championship play-off final by Fulham.







