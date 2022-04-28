Austin among players potentially leaving QPR

Charlie Austin is among several players potentially on the way out of QPR.

The striker, who turns 33 in July, was signed last summer on what was announced as a two-year deal.

But it was in fact a one-year contract with a second year dependent on Austin making a certain number of appearances.







He has fallen short of that number and is therefore among the R’s players whose contract will soon end.

The others include Yoann Barbet, Albert Adomah, Lee Wallace, Dom Ball and Moses Odubajo.

Former Brentford defender Barbet, a fixture of the Rangers side during the past two seasons, is keen to stay but there has been no indication of him being offered a new deal.

A number of Championship clubs have been alerted to Barbet’s availability, while a return to his native France is a possibility.

Austin scored 45 league goals in 82 appearances for QPR during a two-and-a-half-year spell with the club prior to joining Southampton in January 2016.

He was brought back by co-chairman Tony Fernandes, who arranged a loan deal in January last year and the subsequent signing of Austin last June – much to the delight of Rangers fans.

His second spell at the club has been disappointing, though.

He played a leading role in the team’s excellent form during his time on loan but has managed just four league goals this season.

Austin is still, however, a popular figure with the board at QPR, where major changes are planned this summer – including replacing manager Mark Warburton as well as a number of players.







