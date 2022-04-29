Keeper Westwood a doubt for QPR’s game against Sheffield United

Yoann Barbet and goalkeeper Keiren Westwood will be among QPR players facing late fitness tests ahead of the game with Sheffield United this evening.

Barbet has been dealing with a knee issue which forced him to miss the games against Preston and Derby.

Westwood’s absence, meanwhile, would pose further problems in goal for Mark Warburton, who remains without Seny Dieng, Jordan Archer, David Marshall and Joe Walsh. Youngster Murphy Mahoney is standing by..







“We are still having a very challenging time on the injury front, shall we say,” Warburton said.

“We’ve got a difficult situation in terms of injury. There’s a number of challenges and I think you will see that.

“We will still have to watch and wait and see if it’s a late test on one, two or three of them but at the moment we are facing an unprecedented time in terms of injury.

“I’ve been in football a long time and I’ve never known anything like what we have right now. We have a number of players on fitness tests and we will look at the situation.”

The game will be Warburton’s last in charge at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, with QPR having confirmed that he will leave the club at the end of the season.







