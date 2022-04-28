Watch: Warburton confirms he is set to leave QPR

QPR manager Mark Warburton tells West London Sport he does not expect to be at the club next season.

Rangers plan to replace Warburton after a dismal run of results which led to them to missing out on a play-off place.

“I think if that was the case (of staying) communication about contract talks would already have been held,” he said.

“I don’t expect to be here (next season) but I will do the job to the best I can from here and see what happens after that.”







