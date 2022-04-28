Warburton confirms he is set to leave QPR

Mark Warburton has confirmed he does not expect to be kept on as QPR manager at the end of the season when his contract with the club expires.

West London Sport has been reporting that the 59-year-old, who took over in May 2019, would depart after his side slipped out of the play-off places following a poor run of form since February.







West London Sport also previously revealed that although Warburton signed new terms last summer, it was an improved – not extended – deal and his contract is therefore due to expire at the end of the season.

Warburton explained on Thursday morning that no discussions have taken place about plans for next season with club officials and that there has been no communication about whether he will be retained.

“I think if that was the case (of staying) communication about contract talks would already have been held,” Warburton said.

“But my job, rest assured, is that while you are in post you do the job to the best of your ability and that will always be the case.

“We’ve all got flaws and faults, but I can honestly say that will never change and whatever job I am in I will be very fastidious and you do the job to the best of your ability.

“You never talk ill of the club, individuals at the club and put your head down with you staff and get the job done.

“But the owners write the cheques, it’s their money that goes into a football club and whether you agree or disagree, it doesn’t matter, it’s their choice, and it’s their prerogative.

“They live and die by decisions and when you are fortunate enough to be in situ you just try and do your best you can.

“I don’t expect to be here (next season) but I will do the job to the best I can from here and see what happens after that.”







