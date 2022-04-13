Warburton set for QPR exit – is it the right call?

QPR are set to axe Mark Warburton after a terrible run of results which has seen the team tumble from the play-off places.

With a new manager almost certain to be at the helm by the start of next season, former Rangers striker Kevin Gallen joins Dan Bennett and Ian McCulllough to discuss the situation in the latest West London Sport QPR podcast.

All three believe Warburton deserves credit for the job he has done in difficult circumstances and deserves to be kept on.







