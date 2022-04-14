Warburton has ‘no doubt’ QPR have progressed – despite league position

Mark Warburton is convinced QPR have made significant progress under him this season, regardless of where they finish in the table.

Improving on last year’s ninth-placed finish was seen as Warburton’s mission this season.

A terrible run of results leaves the club facing not only the prospect of missing out on the play-offs, but also perhaps finishing lower than last term.







But manager Warburton believes there have been mitigating circumstances, with injuries having hit Rangers hard, and that he has fulfilled his brief of achieving year-on-year improvement.

“In my mind, absolutely, in terms of player development and in terms of where we are – we’ve been top six all season,” he said. “There’s no doubt in my mind.”

Warburton, who took over in 2019, looks set to be replaced at the end of the season – or even before then should Rangers be mathematically unable to reach the play-offs.

News of his expected departure has received a mixed reaction from fans on social media, with many believing that Warburton deserves to be retained when his contract ends this summer.

Injuries have been a major factor in QPR’s slump, with talisman Chris Willock sidelined by a hamstring tear and Seny Dieng among four goalkeepers out.

Warburton said: “The fans have been very honest in their feedback and assessment and they’ve been very complimentary about where the team’s moving and the style of play.

“The last six to eight weeks we’ve let ourselves down, but also we have had a lot of factors which have been beyond our control.

“Losing players like Chrissy, Seny, losing Lyndon Dykes for seven weeks, losing four goalkeepers – all those various things.

“Every team has them, but I think they’ve certainly impacted on a tight squad.”







