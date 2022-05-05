Austin confirms he is leaving QPR

Charlie Austin has confirmed he will leave QPR this summer.

Austin was signed last summer on what was announced as a two-year deal, but West London Sport revealed it was in fact a one-year contract with a second year dependent on him making a certain number of appearances, which he has fallen short of.









The 32-year-old announced his exit on Twitter following a disappointing season which had seen him find the net just five times in 34 league appearances as Rangers’ slumped out of the play-off places having been sat in fourth spot only in March.

Sadly my time is up at @QPR 💙 A huge thank you to the fans for your support on and off the pitch,to the gaffer for bringing me back(even though we didn’t achieve what we all wanted), to the players who have been a pleasure to work with, and lastly to my family💙 #onceahoop pic.twitter.com/vwvi85LwkU — Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) May 5, 2022

Austin has scored 61 times in 148 appearances in all competitions for the club in two spells, with his goals powering the club to the Premier League in his first season, in 2013/14, before he left to join Southampton in January 2016.

He returned on loan from West Brom last year and made an immediate impact, scoring seven goals in 21 games – including a memorable winner against Brentford at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Austin is one of several players at the club who are out of contract. The others include Yoann Barbet, Moses Odubajo, Lee Wallace, Albert Adomah and Dominic Ball.







