QPR confirm exits but say they are in talks with Barbet and Adomah

QPR have confirmed that Charlie Austin, Lee Wallace and Dom Ball are among players being released by the club when their contracts expire this summer.

There is an option to extend Moses Odubajo’s deal and talks have begun with him.

Rangers say they are also in talks with Yoann Barbet and Albert Adomah, whose contracts are due to expire as well.







The club look set to make offers to Charlie Owens and academy product Olamide Shodipo.

Austin confirmed on social media on Thursday that he will be leaving.

He was signed last summer on what was announced as a two-year deal.

But West London Sport revealed it was in fact a one-year contract with a second year dependent on him making a certain number of appearances, and that he had fallen short of that number and was set to leave.

Three goalkeepers are leaving, with veterans David Marshall and Kieren Westwood having reached the end of their short-term deals and Dillon Barnes having been released.

“We would like to thank the departing players for their hard work and efforts during their time with the club,” chief executive Lee Hoos told Rangers’ website.

“Charlie’s return to QPR, initially on loan, was the catalyst for an incredible turnaround in the club’s fortunes and we are incredibly grateful to him for his dedication and determination in helping us progress, both on and off the pitch.

“His leadership has been enormous for the development of the squad, while him being named the club’s Men’s Community Champion demonstrates how much importance he placed on his role with the fans and in the local area.

“Dom and Lee have also been excellent servants for QPR. Their commitment and desire are just two reasons why they leave as very popular players among the fanbase.

“David and Kieren came in during an unprecedented spate of injuries to our goalkeeping department, and they gave everything from the moment they arrived.

“While Dillon never played in the first team, we thank him for his efforts.

“We would like to wish Charlie, Dom, Dillon, David, Lee and Kieren all the very best for the future.”







