QPR lining up one more signing before window closes

Mark Warburton has confirmed he would like QPR to make one more signing during this transfer window.

The R’s boss has long been keen to add another forward to his squad following the signing of Charlie Austin.







Both Warburton and director of football Les Ferdinand would like to bring in Andre Gray on loan from Watford, but he might be beyond their reach.

He played under Warburton at Brentford, while Ferdinand is an admirer of the striker and recommended him to QPR’s owners in 2015, but Gray was signed by Burnley.

A deal for the 30-year-old would further stretch Rangers’ budget following a busy summer of signings, which has included the permanent acquisitions of Austin and Stefan Johansen.

Offloading Todd Kane might give the club some room to manoeuvre.

Kane is not wanted, having been overlooked since Warburton became aware of an interview in which the former Chelsea trainee insisted he is a better player than Osman Kakay, who was competing with him for a place in the team.

Finding a new club for Kane, who has a year remaining on his contract, was complicated by him being given a seven-match ban for using abusive language “referencing nationality or ethnicity” towards Brentford’s Sergi Canos.

Kane will soon have served that suspension, potentially making signing him a more attractive proposition and perhaps paving the way for him to move on.

It could also pave the way for Warburton to add to his attacking options.

“There may be one coming in, potentially,” Warburton said.

“We’ll see what we can do – what budget we can jiggle with. So maybe one. We’ll see how that one goes.”







