Middlesbrough v QPR player ratings

QPR secured a third successive victory over Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium – after coming from behind to win 3-2, despite being down to 10 men. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

Seny Dieng: 8

Could do nothing about either goal but his calm presence behind the back three and his ability to claim crosses so comfortably was a key factor in his side seeing out the second half to secure a fine win.







Rob Dickie: 8

His confidence to drift upfield with the the ball out of defence led to the foul that in turn led to the opening goal. Given a real physical test by the man mountain that is Matt Crooks and was once again a towering presence.

Jordy de Wijs: 8

Brought the ball out of defence several times in an effort to get his side going in attack in the first half and dealt well with the physical approach of the hosts at set-pieces. A rock at the back.

Yoann Barbet: 8

Played a huge role in the win with another composed display. Forced to play at left-back for the final 25 minutes after Lee Wallace limped off with a hamstring injury.

Moses Odubajo: 5

A poor display from the wing-back, who struggled against Paddy McNair and the excellent Isaiah Jones as Boro loaded up on the Rangers right. He was sent off for a second booking when he hauled back Jones five minutes into the second half just after his team’s equaliser

Dom Ball: 7

Made a perfectly-timed tackle in the box to deny McNair in the first half and did some excellent work in midfield. However, he blotted his copybook with a horrendous defensive error to gift Middlesbrough the equaliser when he lost the ball on the edge of the box to Jones, who squared for Crooks to blast home.

Stefan Johansen: 8

Set up Chris Willock with a perfect pass for his goal. Used all his experience in the second half to help close out the game to demonstrate how key a player he is to the team.

Lee Wallace: 8

Another high-quality display from the veteran Scot. Was instrumental in Rangers’ fightback when he delivered a brilliant low cross on the run that led to Jonny Howson turning the ball past Joe Lumley and into his own net. Forced off with a worrying-looking hamstring 15 minutes from time.

Chris Willock: 9

Delivered a brilliant chipped pass that found Lyndon Dykes in space for Rangers’ second goal and scored the winner with an exquisite touch and finish. His pace and work-rate were outstanding in the second half and vital in helping Rangers keep the ball in Boro’s half as they held on for the win.

Ilias Chair: 6

Didn’t really get the chance to make an impression as Rangers found it tough going in the first half against a physical Boro side. Sacrificed for Osman Kakay after Odubajo’s sending-off.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Gave away a penalty with a needless tug of Dael Fry’s shirt from a corner-kick routine that looked to coming to nothing to hand the hosts the lead after six minutes. Atoned for that with a fine strike that went through Lumley to give Rangers the lead. Forced off with injury following a heavy tackle midway through the second half.

Charlie Austin: 6

Struggled to hold the ball up at times when his team needed him to after Dykes was forced off, but did well to tee up Willock for a great chance that was well saved by Lumley. Had little chance to make an impression in an attacking sense as Boro pressed hard, but was on hand to help out the undermanned defence at set-pieces.

Osman Kakay: 8

Did an outstanding job when thrown on following Odubajo’s dismissal to help quell the threat of Jones. Worked tirelessly in defence and got forward were he could as Rangers hung on relatively comfortably after 10 minutes of injury time were added on.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Slotted in at centre-back after Wallace was forced off and made one vital clearance late in the game after Jones crossed low into the box and played his part in closing out the win.







