Ten-man QPR pull off brilliant victory at Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough 2 QPR 3 7' Ikpeazu (pen) 48' Howson (og) 56' Dykes 72' Crooks 76' Willock

Chris Willock scored the winner as 10-man QPR pulled off a brilliant away victory.

It leaves them with seven points from their opening three Championship matches of the season – and they certainly looked like potential promotion challengers.

Uche Ikpeazu put Middlesbrough ahead with an early penalty and Jonny Howson’s own goal brought the visitors level just after half-time.







Rangers were dealt a blow almost immediately after the equaliser when Moses Odubajo brought down Isaiah Jones and was sent off for a second bookable offence.

But Lyndon Dykes put them ahead and, after Matt Crooks’ goal, Willock restored the lead.

Rangers were under pressure from the start and Howson hit the post shortly before Ikpeazu’s seventh-minute opener.

Dael Fry was fouled by Dykes and Ikpeazu converted the resulting spot-kick.

Rangers regrouped and were rewarded by Howson’s gaffe three minutes into the second half.

Howson slid in to try to prevent Lee Wallace’s left-wing cross reaching Dykes and instead diverted the ball past former R’s keeper Joe Lumley.

Odubajo’s dismissal appeared to hand Boro the initiative.

But the R’s took the lead when Dykes gathered Willock’s chipped pass and fired through Lumley’s legs from a tight angle.

Boro were handed a lifeline by an error from Dom Ball.

Jones was tackled superbly by Osman Kakay but was then given possession back by Ball and teed up Crooks, who fired past keeper Seny Dieng.

Incredibly, QPR then retook the lead.

Another fine Kakay challenge – this time deep in Boro’s half – led to the ball falling to Stefan Johansen.

The Norwegian played an intelligent pass forward to Willock, whose shot from the right-hand side of the penalty area beat Lumley and nestled in the far corner of the net.

QPR (3-4-2-1): Dieng; Dickie, De Wijs, Barbet; Odubajo, Ball, Johansen, Wallace (Dunne 86); Chair (Kakay 58), Willock; Dykes (Austin 68).

Subs not used: Archer, Dozzell, Thomas, Adomah.









