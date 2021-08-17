QPR confirm club’s launch of B team



QPR have confirmed the club have launched a B team.

West London Sport revealed in March that a B team was being introduced by Rangers and that the club’s development side would continue to compete in the Under-23 Professional Development League.

The B team will play matches at Wealdstone FC’s Grosvenor Road ground in Ruislip.







QPR director of football Les Ferdinand told the club website: “When I was first appointed, the owners made it clear that a key component of their vision was to increase the number of young players making the transition from our academy to the first team. We are extremely satisfied with the progress made on that front and we see this project as a way to build on that success.

“The games will provide our young players with more of a first-team experience, playing against senior teams in a competitive environment. We feel that these experiences form a vital part of their development.

“We will also utilise the games to ensure that selected first-team players have an opportunity to remain in the best physical condition possible when called upon.”







