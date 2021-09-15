Furlong and Impey promoted in QPR coaching reshuffle

Paul Furlong and Andy Impey have been promoted in a reshuffle of QPR’s coaching team.

The former Rangers players are taking joint charge of the club’s Under-23s side.

Furlong moves up from managing the Under-18s, while Impey had been assisting Paul Hall, who had been in charge of the Under-23s.







Hall is taking joint charge of the Rangers’ newly-formed B team along with technical director Chris Ramsey.

Ramsey, Impey and Furlong will combine to oversee the B team’s first official match, against Brentford, this evening, as Hall is currently away with the Jamaica national team.

Hall was capped by Jamaica as a player and in June took a role as their assistant coach.

Former Watford midfielder Micah Hyde has also been promoted along with fellow academy coach Liban Mude – they have been placed in charge of the Under-18s.

Luke Amos will start for the B team tonight and it is hoped he will complete 90 minutes for the first time since returning to action after cruciate damage.

Amos would then be considered for next week’s Carabao Cup tie against Everton.

Keeper Joe Walsh will also feature this evening and there is expected to be another outing for striker Martell Taylor-Crossdale, who has been on trial.

Taylor-Crossdale was released this summer by Fulham, who signed him from Chelsea in 2019.

QPR decided earlier this year to introduce a B team as a bridge for young players progressing to the first team, while retaining the club’s academy set-up and Under-23 side.







