Luke Amos is being lined up for a return to first-team action in QPR’s Carabao Cup game against Everton.

Amos has featured in recent Under-23 games and is expected to step up his comeback by playing a full 90 minutes for Rangers’ newly-formed B team in a match against Brentford on Wednesday.

And manager Mark Warburton believes the midfielder could then play a part in next Tuesday’s third-round tie.







“Luke will hopefully play 90 for the B team and then be available for selection, so we might see him involved against Everton,” he said.

Amos, 24, was sidelined after suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage away to Bournemouth last October.

Amos’ cruciate injury was his second in two years, having spent a year out prior to joining QPR on loan from Tottenham in 2019.

Amos recently told West London Sport there had been “really down days” during his comeback.

He added: “I’m just trying to see the positive in everything that happens. Everything that comes across me at the minute, I’m just trying to be positive with everything.”

His return comes after Rangers bolstered their midfield options during the summer with the permanent acquisitions of Stefan Johansen and Sam Field, who spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan, as well as Andre Dozzell from Ipswich Town.

Amos is undeterred by the challenge and believes he has what it takes to hold down a first-team place.

He said: “You have to back yourself. I know that, at my best, I’m more than good enough, it’s just a case of earning my spot pretty much and then, once you get it, keep it.

“But that’s football. The best teams in the world, they have competition everywhere, so you’ve just got to do the best you can to get in there.”







