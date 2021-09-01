QPR midfielder Amos closer to first-team return after ‘really down days’

QPR midfielder Luke Amos is closer to a first-team return after “really down days” during another lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Amos featured for QPR’s development side on Tuesday – his second outing in the space of a week.

He played for an hour at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, where trialist Martell Taylor-Crossdale scored the home team’s goal in a 2-1 loss against Barnsley.







Amos, 24, was sidelined after suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage away to Bournemouth last October.

He said: “Personally, this one has been really tough. But it’s another box ticked.

“I’m happy to be back out playing, doing what I enjoy doing, but there have been a lot of really down days.

“I’m just trying to see the positive in everything that happens. Everything that comes across me at the minute, I’m just trying to be positive with everything.”

Amos’ cruciate injury was his second in two years, having spent a year out prior to joining QPR on loan from Tottenham in 2019.

His return comes after Rangers bolstered their midfield this summer with the permanent acquisitions of Stefan Johansen and Sam Field, who spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan, as well as Andre Dozzell from Ipswich Town.

Amos is undeterred by the challenge and believes he has what it takes to hold down a first-team place.

He said: “You have to back yourself. I know that, at my best, I’m more than good enough, it’s just a case of earning my spot pretty much and then, once you get it, keep it.

“But that’s football. The best teams in the world, they have competition everywhere, so you’ve just got to do the best you can to get in there.”







