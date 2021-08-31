Gray in, Kane out at QPR on deadline day

QPR confirmed the signing of striker Andre Gray on loan from Watford in the final hours of the transfer window.

Gray, 30, previously played under Rangers manager Mark Warburton at Brentford. He has been signed for the rest of the season.

The deal resulted in teenage QPR striker Charlie Kelman joining Gillingham on loan – also for the rest of the season.

Another youngster, midfielder Amrit Bansal-McNulty, joined Crawley on loan until January.

Meanwhile, Todd Kane left the club to join Coventry City.







