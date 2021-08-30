Kelman lined up for loan move as QPR look to finalise Gray deal

QPR will look to send Charlie Kelman out on loan once the loan signing of Andre Gray has been finalised.

Rangers have been looking to tie up a deal to bring in striker Gray from Watford for the rest of the season.

An agreement between the two clubs is in place and Gray, 30, is expected to complete the move in the next 24 hours.







Kelman, 19, will therefore be allowed to leave on loan in order for the youngster to play first-team football.

He was seen as very much one for the future when Rangers signed him from Southend United last year.

It is hoped that Kelman will establish himself in the QPR side next season.

In the short term, manager Mark Warburton has long been keen to add another strike to his squad.

Rangers have started the season well – they are unbeaten after the opening five Championship matches and sit third in the table.

But their lack of pace up front has resulted in them being caused problems by teams deploying a high defensive line and looking to stop Warburton’s side getting their passing game going.

Gray played under Warburton at Brentford and director of football Les Ferdinand wanted to sign him for QPR in 2015 but he joined Burnley.

“Teams know we want to play football and they’re going to try to stop us playing,” Warburton said last week.

“We need to have that outlet of pace and power in behind, so if that opportunity arises then we’ll move if we can – obviously within the confines of the budget.

“We’ve had a really good transfer window and done a lot of good business early, but if another opportunity arises then hopefully we can make that move.”







