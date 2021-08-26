Kane in line for Coventry move as QPR look to complete Gray deal

Todd Kane is close to joining Coventry from QPR.

The 27-year-old has been axed by Rangers, having been overlooked since manager Mark Warburton became aware of an interview in which the former Chelsea trainee insisted he is a better player than Osman Kakay.







Kane, who has a year remaining on his contract, spent much of last season competing for a place with Kakay.

The decision to offload him this summer was taken in April but the situation was complicated by Kane subsequently being given a seven-match ban for using abusive language “referencing nationality or ethnicity” towards Brentford’s Sergi Canos.

That suspension has now been served, making him a more attractive option for other clubs and paving the way for him to move on.

Coventry, who are looking to sign a right-back, have expressed an interest in Kane and a deal looks likely to be done.

QPR are at home to the Sky Blues this weekend.

Removing Kane from the wage bill would in some small part help Rangers afford the loan signing of Andre Gray from Watford.

Warburton and QPR director of football Les Ferdinand are both keen to bring in the striker ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

Gray, 30, played under Warburton at Brentford and Ferdinand wanted QPR to sign him in 2015, but he was bought by Burnley.







