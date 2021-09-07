Gallen: Dykes is QPR’s number one striker

Kevin Gallen believes Lyndon Dykes should now be regarded as QPR’s number one striker.

Rangers delighted their fans by signing Charlie Austin on a permanent deal during the summer.

And the attacking options have recently been bolstered by the arrival of Andre Gray on loan from Watford.







But boss Mark Warburton favours playing with one up front – and former Rangers forward Gallen reckons Dykes deserves to be first choice.

“I’d say he is the number one choice when he’s fit,” Gallen said.

“Not only has he scored a few goals already this season, he’s carried from the end of last season when he hit a purple patch.

“He’s the number one striker for me at this present time. What he gives the team is height, he has got decent pace and good mobility and he will run in behind, chase lost causes and stretch the opposition.”

Gallen was joined by West London Sport’s Dan Bennett and Ian McCullough.

They also discussed the best midfielder partner for Stefan Johansen and whether QPR’s summer business means they are now genuine promotion challengers.







