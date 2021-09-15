QPR duo could return for Bristol City game

QPR boss Mark Warburton is hopeful Charlie Austin and Moses Odubajo will available to return for Saturday’s match against Bristol City.

Austin missed Tuesday 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth following a family bereavement and Odubajo was left out after picking up a knock in the 3-3 draw at Reading last Saturday.







“Mo got a heavy whack but we are confident he will back for Saturday, and Charlie was dealing with a domestic situation,” Warburton said. “He could be available for Saturday, if not then the Everton game next week.”

Luke Amos was named in the squad for the first time in a year, ironically at the ground where he sustained a second serious knee injury in three years.

Warburton revealed earlier this week that the former Tottenham midfielder could be involved in the Carabao Cup match against Everton and said his imminent return is a huge lift for the squad.

“Everyone will tell you how good professional players are but Luke Amos is second to none,” Warburton said.

“He has worked so hard to get back. He got hurt here at Bournemouth and it was so innocuous but the damage he did was worse than the first time he did his ACL.

“He deserves to be back in the squad and the work he has done speak volumes about him and also the medical team.

“I hope he gets the reception he deserves from the fans when he does get back on the pitch.”







