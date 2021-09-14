Bournemouth v QPR player ratings

QPR’s unbeaten run was brought to an end at the Vitality Stadium as Bournemouth ran out 2-1 winners. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.







Seny Dieng: 6

First touch of the ball was pick it out of the net in the 12th minute and was left with no chance for the second as Dominic Solanke was allowed to nip through on goal unchallenged and finish. Otherwise comfortable.

Osman Kakay: 5

Struggled terribly against the pace of Jaidon Anthony and went missing in the build-up to the second goal. Crossing was disappointing on the occasions he did get forward. Almost gifted Bournemouth a third goal before being taken off 10 minutes into the second half.

Rob Dickie: 5

A real night to forget. Gifted Bournemouth the lead after Rangers had dominated the opening exchanges when he was caught in possession by the impressive Anthony, who raced through to score. Left flat-footed for the Cherries’ second goal too.

Jordy de Wijs: 7

Tasted defeat for the first time in a Rangers jersey when he has played 90 minutes, but had a good game at the back where he was a solid presence at the heart of the back three. Almost scored with a late header that was tipped over brilliantly by the impressive Mark Travers.

Yoann Barbet: 6

Another steady performance on the left of the back three, where he and Sam McCallum linked up well.

Sam McCallum: 7

Looked confident on the ball and in possession. Made some great inroads going forward and held his own physically and kept the highly-rated David Brooks firmly in check. Took his goal well in what was his best game since joining the club.

Dominic Ball: 5

Struggled up against Bournemouth’s mobile midfield in the first half. Played further forward in the second but offered little in attack. Should have equalised with a late header but missed the gilt-edged chance when he somehow managed to nod it straight at the out-of-position Travers.

Stefan Johansen: 6

Not able to dominate in midfield in the first half, when he had his hands full dealing with Ryan Christie. But moved to the base of a midfield diamond to create from the back in the second half and that coincided with Rangers’ best spell of the game.

Ilias Chair: 7

Was bright whenever he got the ball and had a decent curling effort that just went wide before Bournemouth scored. Linked up well with Chris Willock and looked a threat whenever he broke forward.

Chris Willock: 7

Rangers’ best attacking player once again. Gave Bournemouth problems whenever he got the ball and continues to get better with each game.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

A fairly anonymous return to the side following international duty. Won little in the air against the impressive Gary Cahill and Lloyd Kelly aside from a header that was easily saved by Travers. Replaced by Andre Gray early in the second half.

Albert Adomah: 6

His introduction lead to Rangers’ much-improved showing but the winger was unable to recreate the quality he produced against Reading on Saturday.

Andre Gray: 6

A mobile presence in the box but should have scored with the last kick of the game when the ball dropped to him but he was unable to get it out of his feet and steer it past the impressive Travers.








