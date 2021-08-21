QPR defender Masterson completes loan move

QPR defender Conor Masterson has completed his loan move to Cambridge United, joining the League One club until 3 January.

West London Sport revealed that Masterson was set to join the U’s, having revealed last month that he was being lined up for another loan move.

Masterson, who turns 23 next month, joined Swindon in January in a loan move Rangers manager Mark Warburton regarded as vital for Masterson’s development.







But his time at the County Ground was cut short by a hamstring tear after he had made just five appearances for the Robins.

He has now recovered and Rangers are keen for him to play more first-team football.

Masterson has impressed when he has featured for QPR’s first team.

He has made 16 Championship appearances since arriving two years ago after being released by Liverpool.

However, he had not played any senior football prior to that move and Warburton has long believed that the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international needs a spell of regular game time.

Warburton has plenty options at centre-back, particularly after recently signing Jimmy Dunne.







