QPR defender Masterson set for Cambridge loan move

QPR defender Conor Masterson is set to join Cambridge United on loan.

West London Sport revealed last month that Masterson was being lined up for another loan move – and subsequently revealed that a number of clubs have recently indicated that they are keen on him.

Masterson, who turns 23 next month, joined Swindon in January in a loan move Rangers manager Mark Warburton regarded as vital for Masterson’s development.







But his time at the County Ground was cut short by a hamstring tear after he had made just five appearances for the Robins.

He has now recovered and Rangers are keen for him to play more first-team football.

Masterson has impressed when he has featured for QPR’s first team.

He has made 16 Championship appearances since arriving two years ago after being released by Liverpool.

However, he had not played any senior football prior to that move and Warburton has long believed that the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international needs a spell of regular game time.

Warburton has plenty options at centre-back, particularly after recently signing Jimmy Dunne.







