QPR left-back Larkeche out for several months with knee injury

QPR’s Ziyad Larkeche will be out for several months after suffering suspected anterior cruciate ligament damage.

The long-term knee injury is a huge blow for the 22-year-old Frenchman, who was in line to start the season as Rangers’ first-choice left-back.

He suffered the injury ahead of Saturday’s game against Preston, leading to Brazilian teenager Esquerdinha being given an unexpected debut, and scans have confirmed he faces a long spell on the sidelines.

Rangers were on Wednesday still consulting with specialists to determine the exact nature of the injury and how long Larkeche is likely to be out for, but it will certainly be a long lay-off.

Captain Jimmy Dunne and summer signing Kwame Poku are also being assessed after picking up injuries.

Poku went off during the second half against Preston, while Dunne missed the game with a hip problem.

Larkeche was signed on a free transfer after leaving Fulham two years ago.

He impressed on loan at Scottish side Dundee last season.

In April, with Kenneth Paal approaching the end of his contract – the Dutchman duly departed when it expired – Larkeche was earmarked for a run in the QPR team this season and a real chance to establish himself. He was subsequently given a new deal.

But he will miss most, if not all, of the campaign, and the club will sign a replacement.

Rangers are looking to bring in left-back Rhys Norrington-Davies from Sheffield United, but that move currently seems to hinge on the Yorkshire club signing another defender.

The signing of striker Richard Kone from Wycombe was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon – after German outfit Schalke publicly criticised QPR for pulling out of a deal to sign Pape Meïssa Ba.

The Ivorian failed a medical and the two clubs subsequently attempted to agree a revised deal but were unable to do so.

The R’s remain on course to bring back Koki Saito, who spent last season with them on loan from Belgian side Lommel.