QPR complete signing of striker Kone

QPR have completed the signing of striker Richard Kone from Wycombe.

Leicester, Preston and French club Toulouse also made offers for the 22-year-old Ivorian, but he chose a move to Loftus Road.

Kone joined Wycombe in January last year and scored 21 goals for the League One club last season.

Meanwhile, QPR continue to discuss a potential deal for Koki Saito to return.

Saito spent last season on loan from Belgian outfit Lommell.

Rangers are also looking to bring in left-back Rhys Norrington-Davies from Sheffield United, but that move currently seems to hinge on the Yorkshire club signing another defender.