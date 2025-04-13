QPR captain Cook set for new contract

QPR captain Steve Cook is set to sign a new contract.

Cook, who will turn 34 on Saturday, is approaching the end of his current contract, having signed a two-year deal when he joined the club during the summer of 2023.

A new contract was largely dependent on Rangers not being relegated from the Championship.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Bristol City took them to the 50-point mark generally regarded as enough for clubs to avoid the drop.

With four matches of the season remaining, they are eight points clear of Cardiff City, who occupy the final relegation place, and have a vastly superior goal difference.

They are therefore virtually safe, paving the way for Cook to extend his stay at Loftus Road.

He is currently out with a foot injury he initially suffered against Preston in December.

Cook has made 33 appearances this season and 69 in total since arriving in west London from Nottingham Forest.

Cook offers QPR continuity

The experienced centre-back re-signing will give Rangers some continuity ahead of a summer in which defensive reinforcements are likely to be needed, with Jimmy Dunne looking set to leave and Ronnie Edwards returning to Southampton following an impressive loan spell.

Dunne’s contract is also about to expire and Rangers are still trying to persuade him to sign a new deal, having blocked a move to Sheffield United during the January window.

Kenneth Paal’s contract also expires this summer and his potential replacements include Ziyad Larkeche, who has spent the season on loan at Dundee and is likely to be given a chance to establish himself in the R’s first team.

Meanwhile, Liam Morrison’s performances during Cook’s recent absence suggest he could make an impact next term.

The Scot has been hampered by injuries during his first seaso at the club but has impressed when he has featured.

Rangers have not lost any of the 12 matches he has started fior them.

“He’s doing really well. I’m very happy for him,” said boss Marti Cifuentes.

“He was very unfortunate to pick up the injury when he did, not only because he was playing at a really high level but because we were missing other centre-halves.

“That was a moment when for sure we were missing him, and then when he came back other centre-halves were back and were ahead of him in terms of rhythm and match fitness.

“He has not put a foot wrong since he started playing again.”







